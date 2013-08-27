EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)
MADRID Aug 27 Former JPMorgan employee Javier Martin-Artajo, who was arrested by Spanish police earlier on Tuesday in connection to a trading scandal at the bank, has been released from custody, according to a Spanish court source.
Martin-Artajo, who will not be allowed to leave Spain under the terms of his release and who will have to appear in court every 15 days, has told a Spanish court he is not willing to be extradited to the United States, the source said.
U.S. prosecutors brought criminal charges against him last month in relation to a trading scandal that cost JPMorgan $6.2 billion last year.
Spain's High Court, which normally decides on extradition cases, has taken on his case, police said earlier. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.