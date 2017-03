A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is near a final settlement of probes into its London Whale derivatives loss and expects to pay about $700 million, according to source familiar with the matter.

Completion of the deal depends on coordinating agreements with multiple government agencies, the source said.

The source spoke after Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan has agreed with regulators on how much it will pay.

The bank lost $6.2 billion last year on the trades made from its offices in London. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Carol Bishopric)