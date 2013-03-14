By Aruna Viswanatha and Emily Flitter
WASHINGTON, March 14 Senior managers at JPMorgan
Chase & Co, including Chief Investment Officer Ina Drew,
were told for months about the bad derivatives bets that ended
up costing the bank $6.2 billion but did little to rein them in
until it was too late, according to a U.S. Senate report.
Telephone calls and instant messages show traders felt
pressure to misstate the values of the derivatives and were
upset about doing so, but the bank stood by the prices and said
in an internal document they were "consistent with industry
practices," according to the report.
The bank has described the position, built by a trader who
came to be known as the "London Whale," as one caused by rogue
traders and the bank's lack of proper oversight and risk limits.
But the Senate panel said five risk limits already in place
were breached in early 2012. Bank managers as senior as Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon knew of the breaches, but the bank lifted
the limits or altered the risk measures to improve the results,
the report said. The Senate permanent subcommittee on
investigations, which wrote the report, is holding hearings
about the trades on Friday.
The report will likely give ammunition to financial industry
reformers who support the Volcker rule, a ban on banks betting
with their own funds. Regulators are struggling to finalize the
rule, which was part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.
JPMorgan has described the position as a hedge on other
businesses, but the subcommittee's investigators said the bank
failed to identify any assets or portfolios being hedged.
The bank "increased risk by mislabeling the synthetic credit
portfolio as a risk-reducing hedge when it was really involved
proprietary trading," the subcommittee's top Republican, John
McCain, said in a briefing with reporters.
Emails and phone recordings disclosed in the report also
showed the efforts bank employees made to devise complicated
means of flouting new international capital requirements.
Friday's hearing will feature JPMorgan executives including
former finance chief Douglas Braunstein; Drew, who led office
that was responsible for the trades; and investment banking
co-head Michael Cavanagh, who led the internal investigation
into the losses.
The report paints a picture of senior managers doing little
to rein in major risks that had paid off for the bank in the
past, misleading the public and regulators about those bets, and
expressing outright disdain for regulators.
While Senator Carl Levin, who chairs the subcommittee, said
he had not yet decided whether to refer the report to criminal
or civil authorities, he said the panel could hold further
hearings and left the door open to calling Dimon.
"While we have repeatedly acknowledged mistakes, our senior
management acted in good faith and never had any intent to
mislead anyone," a JPM spokeswoman said.
MISLEADING STATEMENTS
In addition to identifying mismanagement at the bank, Senate
investigators faulted regulators at the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency for missing red flags and failing to
be aggressive in monitoring problems at the bank. The agency was
informed of JPMorgan's risk limit breaches and of changes to the
model the bank was using the calculate its risk, yet raised no
concerns at the time, the report said.
A testy relationship between the bank and the OCC went to
the highest levels of the bank including Drew, who criticized
the OCC for being overly intrusive, according to the report.
But investigators laid the blame mainly on the bank itself,
and said at times JPMorgan withheld documents from the OCC,
declined to tell the agency about its position even as its
notional size grew to $51 billion from $4 billion, and
downplayed the importance of the portfolio by claiming it
planned to reduce the value when the bank instead tripled it.
An OCC spokesman said the agency recognizes shortcomings in
its supervision and has taken steps to improve its supervisory
process. The spokesman also said the agency is continuing to
investigate the matter and "will take additional action as
appropriate."
The bank also made inaccurate statements to regulators and
to the public, the report said. On an April earnings call, for
example, JPMorgan executives said the positions were fully
transparent to regulators, that decisions about the portfolio
were made on a long-term basis, and that they were designed as
hedges consistent with the Volcker Rule, it said.
Committee sources also said the losses appeared to stretch
beyond $6.2 billion, but as other parts of the bank absorbed the
portfolio, JPMorgan declined to provide more information about
the values of the assets.
SKEPTICISM ON HEDGING
The report could fuel further skepticism about whether banks
are telling the truth in describing derivative positions as
hedges.
In April 2012, as the positions came into public view, Dimon
asked the chief investment office for a information about a
portfolio the trades were meant to hedge, according to the
report. The OCC sought such an analysis, but the subcommittee
found no evidence it was completed, the report said.
In recommendations outlined in the report, Levin called for
regulators to require banks to tell them about all portfolios
containing large derivatives positions, and provide
documentation to back up any described hedge.