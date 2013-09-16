EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co is near a final settlement of probes into its London Whale derivatives loss and expects to pay about $700 million, according to source familiar with the matter.
Completion of the deal depends on coordinating agreements with multiple government agencies, the source said.
The source spoke after Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan has agreed with regulators on how much it will pay.
The bank lost $6.2 billion last year on the trades made from its offices in London.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.