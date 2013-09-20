By David Henry and Emily Flitter
Sept 19 The "London Whale" trading scandal, once
dismissed as a "tempest in a teapot" by JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon, is costing the largest U.S. bank $920
million in penalties and a rare public admission of wrongdoing.
Settlements with four U.S. and British regulators, made
public on Thursday, resolve the biggest civil probes of the
bank's $6.2 billion of Whale derivatives trading losses last
year. Criminal investigations are still under way.
The bank called the settlements, "a major step in the firm's
ongoing efforts to put these issues behind it." It was cited for
poor risk controls and failure to inform regulators about
deficiencies in risk management that it knew about.
But the deals, hard fought in the case of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, which narrowly approved its
settlement with a split vote, do not clear up the legal problems
some individuals at the bank might face as the SEC continues its
investigation. They also leave unresolved other issues that have
helped drive the bank's legal costs to $5 billion a year and
undermined Dimon's hold on his job, as well as his influence on
the banking industry and its regulation.
Reaction to the settlements in Washington appeared mixed,
with lawmakers responsible for financial oversight expressing a
range views about whether enough had been done to hold JPMorgan
accountable for the Whale scandal.
JPMorgan's board recently changed its rules to give more
power to directors other than Dimon after some shareholders
cited the risk-control problems to argue that Dimon should not
be both board chairman and chief executive.
The company continues to face a criminal probe by U.S.
prosecutors into the derivatives debacle, despite Dimon's public
insistence that no bank executives intentionally misled
investors.
But a person familiar with the matter said the SEC is still
investigating individuals and they are not considered
lower-level people.
"The whole issue of misinforming investors and the public is
conspicuously absent from the SEC findings and settlement," said
Senator Carl Levin, a Michigan Democrat who chairs the Senate
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI).
"Our PSI investigation showed that senior bank executives
made a series of inaccurate statements that misinformed
investors and the public as the London Whale disaster unfolded.
Other civil and criminal proceedings apart from this settlement
are continuing, so there is still time to determine any
accountability on that matter."
But Representative Maxine Waters, the ranking Democrat on
the House Financial Services Committee, praised the settlements,
saying they sent a "powerful message to Wall Street."
Even as JPMorgan was hailing the settlements, it said it had
received a legal notice that the staff of another regulator, the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, intends to recommend
an enforcement action against the bank for its derivatives
trading.
The state of Massachusetts is also investigating, the bank
said.
"This certainly isn't a closure on the Whale," said analyst
Charles Peabody of Portales Partners.
(For a BREAKINGVIEWS column, "JPMorgan's management failings
beggar belief," click on )
THE WHALE BRUNO
Bruno Iksil, the trader whose big bets earned him the
nickname London Whale, has signed a cooperation agreement with
prosecutors and has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Two
other traders who worked with Iksil in London, Javier
Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout, have been criminally charged by
U.S. prosecutors over their role in the scandal, accused of
trying to hide the mounting losses.
The penalties announced Thursday include $300 million to be
paid to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, $200
million to the Federal Reserve, $200 million to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and 137.6 million pounds
($219.74 million) to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.
The total penalty is one of the highest ever paid by a bank,
but is well short of the $1.92 billion that London-based HSBC
Holdings Plc agreed to pay last year to settle money
laundering charges.
Penalties are determined by laws governing the amount each
agency can charge in penalties for each violation of a rule,
then are fine-tuned through negotiations between the regulators
and the bank.
Dimon said in a statement issued by the company: "We have
accepted responsibility and acknowledged our mistakes from the
start, and we have learned from them and worked to fix them."
George Canellos, co-director of the SEC's enforcement
division, said in statement: "At its core, today's case is about
transparency and accountability, and JPMorgan's admissions are a
key component in that message."
Canellos said the bank admitted that it "broke the law -
because JPMorgan's egregious breakdowns in controls and
governance put its millions of shareholders at risk and resulted
in inaccurate public filings."
Michael Piwowar, the newest Republican member of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, voted against approving the
JP Morgan settlement in a split 2-1 vote, according to people
familiar the matter.
In the closed-door meeting last week, Piwowar said he was
concerned that the SEC was fining the company, which could hurt
shareholders, rather than taking action against top executives
at the bank, one of those people said.
Mary Jo White, who currently chairs the SEC, and Republican
Commissioner Daniel Gallagher, whose prior employers did legal
work for the bank, were recused from voting on JPMorgan.
While the SEC has said it is continuing its Whale
investigation, a JPMorgan spokesman said SEC staff told the bank
it did not anticipate bringing any action against Dimon.
JPMorgan also faces other investigations that include
possible bribery in hiring practices in China and potentially
fraudulent sales of mortgage securities.
"You are seeing the regulators ratchet up the heat on the
banks," said Portales Partners' Peabody. "If you are too big to
manage, they are going to make you pay."
JPMorgan shares closed down 1.2 percent at $52.75 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
INTENSE SCRUTINY
The bank has been under intense scrutiny from the U.S.
government since May 2012, when Dimon disclosed the firm was
losing billions of dollars on derivatives deals that had been
questioned a month earlier in news reports.
Dimon initially criticized those reports as a "tempest in a
teapot." He has repeatedly apologized for that remark and said
the bank was "stupid" in handling the trades from a London desk
of the bank's Chief Investment Office.
While Dimon is not cited by name in the SEC's administrative
order, the regulatory filing notes he is included in its
references to "senior management." It does not, however, point
blame at any single top executive.
The criminal investigations are focusing on whether people
inside the bank had more detailed knowledge about the potential
losses than the bank acknowledged in its early public
statements, sources familiar with the probe have told Reuters.
Thursday's civil penalties follow orders in January from the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal
Reserve directing JPMorgan to improve its risk control systems.
In April, Dimon said in a letter to shareholders that fixing
risk controls was the bank's top priority, and that some
projects aimed at building the company's business would have to
be put aside.
The settlement announcements reveal some new details about
the scandal, which has been the subject of congressional
hearings.
For example, the Chief Investment Office's own assessment of
the value of its credit derivatives made other bank officials so
uncomfortable that one unnamed senior investment banking
executive consulted an outside lawyer before signing documents
that would go in the company's public financial reports,
according to the SEC's order.
But many of the settlement details came out previously in a
congressional report on the trading scandal or in the criminal
indictments against Martin-Artajo and Grout.
Also on Thursday, bank regulators ordered JPMorgan to
improve its consumer debt-collection practices. The order, from
the Comptroller of the Currency, does not include financial
penalties. Some of the issues go back to allegations made public
more than two years ago.
Despite the OCC order, JPMorgan still faces an investigation
from a group of 13 states over its debt-collection
practices.