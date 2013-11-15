MADRID Nov 15 Ex-JPMorgan employee Javier Martin-Artajo, indicted by a U.S. grand jury in relation to the bank's "London Whale" trading scandal, on Friday told Spain's High Court he did not want to be extradited to the United States, a court source told Reuters.

Spaniard Martin-Artajo, who handed himself in to Madrid police at the end of August after U.S. authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, had to formally declare whether he would agree to be extradited to face charges or not.

Along with another ex-JPMorgan employee, Martin-Artajo has been accused of hiding hundreds of millions of dollars of losses when he worked for the bank in London. These were part of an overall $6.2 billion trading loss suffered by JPMorgan last year.