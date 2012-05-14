ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE May 14 JPMorgan's
large trading losses affirm the need for Wall Street oversight,
the White House said on Monday, declining to comment on the
specifics of the case while the Securities and Exchange
Commission investigates it.
"This event only reinforces why it was so important to pass
Wall Street reform, why it is so important to fully implement
Wall Street reform," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters on Air Force One.
He said President Barack Obama "fought very hard against
Republicans and Wall Street lobbyists" to increase oversight of
U.S. banks and investment houses after the financial crisis and
said it was critical to keep the laws from being watered down or
rendered ineffective. "We can't prevent bad decisions from being
made on Wall Street," Carney said.