May 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co's Achilles Macris will "transition his CIO responsibilities" after massive losses in the firm's Chief Investment Office, the new head of that unit said on Monday.

Matt Zames' memo to staff, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, did not say whether Macris would leave the company. Macris was a subordinate of Ina Drew, Zames' predecessor who retired on Monday.