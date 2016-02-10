Feb 10 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co, appointed Paul Farrell its head of UK institutional clients.

Farrell, based in London, will join the company in April.

He will be responsible for leading the sales team that manages client relationships with institutional pension funds in the UK and Ireland, the company said.

Farrell was most recently the head of UK institutional clients at Dimensional Fund Advisors. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)