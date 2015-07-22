July 22 JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Adam Pillay as real estate Asia pacific platform specialist.

Pillay, who has more than a decade of experience at real assets investment firms, will be based in New York and will report to Doug Doughty, global head of business development, global real assets.

He previously worked at CIM Group Inc, where he was worked closely with global institutional investors, the company said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)