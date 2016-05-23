May 23 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, named Alan Supple as head of global real estate securities.

Supple joins from CenterSquare Investment Management, the real asset investment unit of BNY Mellon Asset Management.

He will also be named as portfolio manager for the JP Morgan Funds - Global Real Estate Securities Fund and JPM Global Property Securities Fund. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)