Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd appointed Bryan Wallace as a senior portfolio manager to its insurance solutions fixed income team.
Wallace, who joined the JPMorgan Chase & Co unit seven years ago, was most recently an investment grade credit portfolio manager in the company.
He will report to Prashant Sharma, head of international fixed income insurance solutions. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".