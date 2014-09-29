Sept 29 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed David Stubbs as global market strategist within the Global Market Insights Strategy team.

Based in London, Stubbs will report to Stephanie Flanders, chief market strategist for the UK and Europe.

Stubbs previously worked as a Senior Macro Strategist at MRB Partners. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)