Sept 14 JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd named Michael Bell as a global market strategist for its market insights EMEA team.

Bell joins from private bank C. Hoare & Co, where he was an investment strategist in the economics and asset allocation team for the past seven years.

He replaces Kerry Craig, who has moved to Australia to lead the development of JP Morgan Asset Management's market insights program.

Bell will be based in London and report to Stephanie Flanders, chief market strategist for Europe and the UK, JP Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)