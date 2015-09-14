Sept 14 JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd named
Michael Bell as a global market strategist for its market
insights EMEA team.
Bell joins from private bank C. Hoare & Co, where he was an
investment strategist in the economics and asset allocation team
for the past seven years.
He replaces Kerry Craig, who has moved to Australia to lead
the development of JP Morgan Asset Management's market insights
program.
Bell will be based in London and report to Stephanie
Flanders, chief market strategist for Europe and the UK, JP
Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co,
said on Monday.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)