WASHINGTON, March 19 A U.S. federal judge tossed
out a lawsuit brought by non-profit group Better Markets that
sought to block a $13 billion settlement JPMorgan Chase & Co
reached with the U.S. Justice Department over shoddy mortgage
loans sold to investors before the financial crisis.
Judge Beryl A. Howell accepted a motion by the Justice
Department filed last May to dismiss the lawsuit, which argued
that the group founded in 2010 to advocate for tough Wall Street
reforms lacked standing to sue. [ID: nL1N0O60PP]
"The plaintiff has failed to meet its burden to show
it has suffered an injury in fact," Howell wrote in her opinion,
filed on Wednesday in the District Court for the District of
Columbia.
Better Markets sued the Justice Department last February,
contending that the then-record settlement reached in November
2013 was "unlawful" and gave JPMorgan Chase & Co "blanket civil
immunity" for its conduct without sufficient judicial review.
The Justice Department reached a wide-ranging deal with the
largest U.S. bank that included a $2 billion civil penalty and a
$4 billion consumer relief package.
Better Markets was seeking to have the court prevent the
Justice Department from enforcing the settlement until a judge
reviewed it.
Better Markets Chief Executive Officer Dennis Kelleher said
in a statement that the law allowing settlements remained
deficient, not the advocacy group's lawsuit.
"Such backroom deals should not be allowed in a democracy
worthy of its name. We will be carefully evaluating the court's
opinion before determining our next steps," Kelleher said.
JP Morgan Chase & Co declined comment.
In a statement, the Justice Department welcomed the decision
and reiterated that it remains "serious about examining the root
causes of the financial crisis, and holding the appropriate
people and companies accountable."
