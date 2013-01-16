Jan 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CFO Lake: expect 35 percent comp ratio in future for
corporate and investment
bank
* JPMorgan CFO: competitive pricing pressure in middle market
loans continues
* JPMorgan executives speak in analyst conference call
* JPMorgan CFO: expect continued interest margin pressure
* JPMorgan's Dimon: 'probably still a good deal' to buy back
stock 'at these
prices'
* JPMorgan's Dimon: expects to be at 9.5 % tier 1 common equity
ratio under
Basel III at end of 2013
* JPMorgan's Dimon: 'we feel good' about investment bank
profits and comp costs
* JPMorgan's Dimon: going to ask for less buyback permission
from fed than in
the past