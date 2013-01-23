Jan 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Jamie Dimon: whale loss 'was a gap in our fortress wall' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon speaking in CNBC interview * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'Housing has totally bottomed' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'We are investing in the business as if it were a normal

environment' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'Europe still has its issues and it will for a couple of

years'