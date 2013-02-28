Malaysian lenders RHB, AmBank say to begin merger talks
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.
Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Raises unreserved legal risk to $6.1 billion from $6.0 billion * JPMorgan estimate of possible legal losses included in new 10k filing
SEOUL, June 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought 290,000 tonnes of coal for August loading via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PRICE(FOB/T) 145,000 X 2 Australia Trafigura/ around $71 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)