April 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Dimon apologizes again for London Whale derivatives loss * JPMorgan's Dimon: 'London Whale was the stupidest and most embarrassing

situation i have ever been a part of.' * JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon comments on derivatives loss in annual letter to

shareholders * JPMorgan's Dimon addresses apology to shareholders, regulators, others

affected by mistakes * JPMorgan CEO also laments failure of controls over mortgage foreclosures,

anti-money laundering practices * JPMorgan's Dimon: 'i feel terrible that we let our regulators down.' * JPMorgan CEO says 'our control and regulatory agenda is our top priority' * JPMorgan CEO says company is 'organizing and staffing up to meet our

regulatory obligations'