BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp says entered into merger agreement with Town & Country Bank
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing
April 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Dimon apologizes again for London Whale derivatives loss * JPMorgan's Dimon: 'London Whale was the stupidest and most embarrassing
situation i have ever been a part of.' * JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon comments on derivatives loss in annual letter to
shareholders * JPMorgan's Dimon addresses apology to shareholders, regulators, others
affected by mistakes * JPMorgan CEO also laments failure of controls over mortgage foreclosures,
anti-money laundering practices * JPMorgan's Dimon: 'i feel terrible that we let our regulators down.' * JPMorgan CEO says 'our control and regulatory agenda is our top priority' * JPMorgan CEO says company is 'organizing and staffing up to meet our
regulatory obligations'
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital