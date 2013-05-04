May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* Shareholders urged by influential proxy adviser to reject
three directors
* Proxy adviser ISS: do not re-elect JPMorgan's long-time risk
panel directors
* JPMorgan directors Cote, Crown and Futter should not be
re-elected, says ISS
* ISS cites 'material failures of stewardship and risk
oversight' by three
directors for view
* Proxy adviser ISS renews call for independent board chair
over CEO Jamie
Dimon
* JPMorgan "disagrees with ISS's position," statement from
spokeswoman says