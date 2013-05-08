BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Says it is target of possible enforcement action by Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission * JPMorgan says in 10-Q filing it received "Wells-type notice" in March that
FERC staff intends to recommend action by commission * JPMorgan says targets of possible FERC action include 'firm personnel' * JPMorgan says FERC is investigating firm's bidding practices in certain power
markets
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.