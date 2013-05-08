May 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Says it is target of possible enforcement action by Federal Energy Regulatory

Commission * JPMorgan says in 10-Q filing it received "Wells-type notice" in March that

FERC staff intends to recommend action by commission * JPMorgan says targets of possible FERC action include 'firm personnel' * JPMorgan says FERC is investigating firm's bidding practices in certain power

markets