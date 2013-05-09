BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw Comm develops new distribution centre for DHL in Amsterdam
* WDP DEVELOPS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR DHL PARCEL AMSTERDAM Source text: http://bit.ly/2rkukJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * California attorney general says sues JPMorgan Chase & Co over
alleged fraudulent debt collecton practices * Attorney general kamala harris accuses bank of engaging in widespread,
illegal robo-signing, among other practices * Harris says bank committed debt collection abuses against approximately
100,000 California credit card borrowers over at least 3 years * Harris says lawsuit filed in superior court of California in Los Angeles
county * Lawsuit seeks $2,500 civil penalty for each violation, a halt to improper
practices, and other remedies
* WDP DEVELOPS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR DHL PARCEL AMSTERDAM Source text: http://bit.ly/2rkukJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, May 31 Poland on Wednesday dismissed warnings that accusations of its violation of EU standards on the rule of law could cost it European Union money, and also called the idea of accelerating euro zone integration unrealistic.