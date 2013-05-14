May 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Markets revenue running 10 to 15 percent higher than year ago, says exec * JPMorgan's co-CEO of investment bank says markets revenue down from

seasonally-strong first quarter * JPMorgan's Mike Cavanagh at investor conference says markets revenue 'running

nicely ahead of last year' * JPMorgan's Cavanagh: conditions for mergers and acquisitions 'are feeling

better' * JPMorgan's Cavanagh: still looking for broader pickup in deals after big

transactions in 1q