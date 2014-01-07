Jan 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* To pay $1.7 billion to victims of Bernard Madoff Fraud --
U.S. Department of
Justice
* U.S. says announcing criminal charges against JPMorgan Chase
Bank for two
felony violations of bank secrecy act
* U.S. says entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the
bank, and
announcing related civil actions
* U.S. says criminal charges to be deferred for two years under
an agreement
requiring JPMorgan to admit to its conduct
* U.S. says JPMorgan also agrees to reform its anti-money
laundering policies
* U.S. says $1.7 billion payment is the largest ever bank
forfeiture in the
U.S., and the largest penalty for a bank secrecy act
violation