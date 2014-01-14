Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO says bank on track to meet its regulatory capital and leverage targets * JPMorgan executives speaking to reporters on conference call * JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says some remaining investigations of bank 'just

beginning' * JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake expects net interest margin to remain 'relatively stable' for near term * JPMorgan CFO says bank still facing loan spread compression despite rising rates * JPMorgan annual expenses met $59 bln target when excluding one-time fines and costs-CFO * JPMorgan's Dimon says 'enormous improvement' in credit quality, forcing reserve reduction * JPMorgan expects to be 'materially compliant' with Volcker by time rule comes into full effect-CFO * JPMorgan still has work to do to comply with Volcker, but no major restructuring needed-CFO