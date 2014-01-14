Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CFO says bank on track to meet its regulatory capital and
leverage targets
* JPMorgan executives speaking to reporters on conference call
* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says some remaining investigations
of bank 'just
beginning'
* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake expects net interest margin to
remain 'relatively stable' for near term
* JPMorgan CFO says bank still facing loan spread compression
despite rising rates
* JPMorgan annual expenses met $59 bln target when excluding
one-time fines and costs-CFO
* JPMorgan's Dimon says 'enormous improvement' in credit
quality, forcing reserve reduction
* JPMorgan expects to be 'materially compliant' with Volcker by
time rule comes into full effect-CFO
* JPMorgan still has work to do to comply with Volcker, but no
major restructuring needed-CFO