BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Tuesday in a presentation at its annual investor day: * Profit target trimmed to range of 15 to 16 percent ROTCE * Profit target was previously 16 percent ROTCE * The bank projects $30 billion in cumulative excess capital in 2015 * The bank projects adjusted operating expenses to be "flat to down" in 2014 * Around 8,000 jobs in retail bank are expected to be cut in 2014 * Retail bank job cuts include 6,000 in mortgage, 2,000 in branches * The bank expects total headcount down by 5,000 to 260,000 in 2014 * The bank expects core loan growth of around 5 percent in 2014 * Loan growth figures will depend on whether some mortgages are retained
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.