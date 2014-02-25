BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Expects incremental $1 billion in reserve releases in next two years:
presentation * Says most incremental reserve releases will occur in 2014: presentation * Expects $200 million in reserve releases for each mortgage and card in Q1
2014: presentation
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.