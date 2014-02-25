BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co mortgage executive Kevin Watters said at a Tuesday investor conference: * Mortgage production pretax income will be negative in 2014 * Real estate loans on balance sheet will grow in 2014 after years of
contraction
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.