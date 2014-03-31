March 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Fails to win dismissal of shareholder securities fraud lawsuit over 'london

whale' losses -- court ruling * Officials win dismissal of shareholder derivative lawsuit over 'london whale'

losses -- court ruling * Wins dismissal of employee erisa lawsuit over 'london whale' losses -- court

ruling * Mike Cavanagh, ina drew, barry zubrow win dismissal of claims against them in

JPMorgan shareholder securities fraud lawsuit -- court ruling * Jamie Dimon, Doug Braunstein Fail to win dismissal of claims against them in

JPMorgan shareholder securities fraud lawsuit -- court ruling * U.S. district judge George daniels in Manhattan issues rulings in three

lawsuits over 'london whale' losses