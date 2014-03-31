BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
March 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Fails to win dismissal of shareholder securities fraud lawsuit over 'london
whale' losses -- court ruling * Officials win dismissal of shareholder derivative lawsuit over 'london whale'
losses -- court ruling * Wins dismissal of employee erisa lawsuit over 'london whale' losses -- court
ruling * Mike Cavanagh, ina drew, barry zubrow win dismissal of claims against them in
JPMorgan shareholder securities fraud lawsuit -- court ruling * Jamie Dimon, Doug Braunstein Fail to win dismissal of claims against them in
JPMorgan shareholder securities fraud lawsuit -- court ruling * U.S. district judge George daniels in Manhattan issues rulings in three
lawsuits over 'london whale' losses
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28