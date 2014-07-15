July 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon and chief financial officer Marianne Lake said on a Tuesday conference call with reporters: * Dimon: "I feel great" following cancer diagnosis * Dimon: Board's succession plan is same as it was before diagnosis * Dimon: I "will take it easy" for a few weeks following 8 weeks of cancer treatment * Dimon: I will stay engaged with business during cancer treatment * Lake: 15% decline in fixed-income trading was driven by macro products and commodities * Lake: Saw more momentum in fixed-income markets in June, did not have specific catalyst * Lake: June's momentum in fixed-income trading did not carry over into July