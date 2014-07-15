BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
July 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon and chief financial officer Marianne Lake said on a Tuesday earnings call with analysts: * Lake: job cuts in mortgage banking on pace to exceed 6,000 announced earlier * Lake: brief June pickup in fixed-income trading has not carried through in July * Dimon: companies borrowing more on credit lines in encouraging sign for economy * Dimon: companies still not stepping up capital spending
* Contracted sales for three months ended 31 march 2017 amounted to about rmb1,746 million, representing a drop of 47.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: