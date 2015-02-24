Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon said at the bank's Tuesday investor day:
* Stock market is wrong in putting lower valuation on his stock
* "I like our stock at this price, personally"
* Many banks' dividend payout ratios will rise to around 50
percent in more normal times
* The move toward 50 percent dividend payout depends on
regulators
* Lagging stock price partly due to past legal woes
* JPMorgan is not a 'conglomerate' because its businesses are
related
* JPMorgan won't give up fixed-income market share because of
reduced profitability