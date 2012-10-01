BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
Oct 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Investment official Irene Tse to leave-memo * JPmorgan's Tse ran chief investment office in North America * JPmorgan's Tse leaving for 'entrepreneurial ventures'-memo to JPM
employees * JPmorgan's Tse had been working to 'refocus' chief investment
office-memo * JPMorgan memo on tse departure from chief operating officer Matt
Zames
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison