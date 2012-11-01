Nov 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* COO frank bisignano sees harp volume trending down
* Bisignano: JPMorgan can grow market share in mortgage
* Bisignano: JPMorgan sees correspondent lending as a growth
opportunity
* Bisignano: JPMorgan considering selling off deeply delinquent
mortgage loans
* Bisignano: quarterly servicing expenses could fall to
$300-350 million in
normal times versus $1 billion in 3q
* Bisignano: JPMorgan feel 'very good' on progress in meeting
DOJ servicing
settlement requirements
* Bisignano: servicing expenses should return to more normal
levels in 2014 and
2015