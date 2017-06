Nov 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Fails to win dismissal of fhfa lawsuit over fannie mae, freddie mac mortgage

securities losses -- court ruling * U.S. district judge denise cote dismisses some claims raised by fhfa * Fhfa had alleged that fannie mae, freddie mac were misled over its purchases

of more than $33 billion rmbs sponsored or underwritten by JPMorgan, Bear

Stearns or Washington mutual