BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq)
Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman-led state & federal working group
announces $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase * NY AG -settlement resolves federal,state civil claims arising out of
packaging, marketing, issuance of rmbs by Jpmorgan,Bear Stearns,WAMU before
2009 * NY AG - under settlement, JPM acknowledged it made "serious, material
misrepresentations to the public" about numerous rmbs transactions * NY AG -deal includes statement of facts in which jpm acknowledges regularly
misrepresenting that mortgage loans complied with underwriting guidelines * NY AG says settlement requires JPM to pay $9 billion and provide $4 billion
in consumer relief; New York state will get more than $1 billion of the
settlement * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC required to provide $2 billion in principal
reductions to borrowers, including first and second liens and forbearance * NY AG-settlement compliance to be overseen by independent monitor;about $400
million of consumer relief seen flowing as creditable relief to ny homeowners * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC will be required to provide an additional $2
billion in financial relief for borrowers and communities * Further company coverage
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)