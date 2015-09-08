By David Henry
NEW YORK, Sept 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co. is
cutting prices for a group of its credit card customers and
getting Visa Inc to shoulder at least some of the burden of the
lost revenue, underscoring how the largest U.S. bank's size can
help it hang onto business in fiercely competitive markets.
At stake are the billions of dollars that banks receive
annually from consumer use of a credit card to pay a retailer.
Chase, which generated roughly $3.6 billion of revenue last year
from those fees, is increasingly occupied with fending off
banking rivals like Citigroup Inc, as well as Silicon
Valley companies such as Paypal Inc and Square Inc.
Chase's revenue from those fees is showing signs of eroding.
In the first half of 2015, fee income in the bank's credit and
debit card business fell 2 percent from the same period a year
earlier, even as the bank processed a higher volume of
transactions. A person familiar with the matter said lower
processing fees were a critical part of that decline.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon pledged in an April letter to
shareholders "to be very aggressive in growing this
business." At a conference with securities analysts in February,
he cited the credit card operation as an example of how
JPMorgan has to cut prices and upgrade products to keep from
falling behind competitors.
"In a capitalist world," Dimon said, "you've got to be
giving the client more, better, faster, quicker, or you lose."
Credit card fees generated about 4 percent of the bank's
revenue in 2014, but analysts said that much of that money has
historically fallen to the bottom line, making it a critical
support for the bank's $22 billion of annual profits.
To stem the decline, Chase is assembling a vast array of
parts into what will become either a brilliant machine or a
makeshift disappointment. A key part of the strategy came in
2013, when Chase inked a deal with Visa that allowed the bank to
essentially lease Visa's network for 10 years at what industry
sources said is a fixed rate.
There are some signs that the Visa deal is starting to pay
off for Chase. This year, the bank won the right to process
credit card transactions for customers of Marriott International
at some 3,700 hotels in the U.S. and Canada and for Chevron USA
at nearly 8,000 gas stations.
Steve Mott, an independent payments consultant said, "Fizzle
was the watchword until they got the Chevron deal."
Some wonder if the bank is wasting its time.
"So far, there is no evidence that it has mattered in a way
that changes market share," said veteran card company analyst
Craig Maurer of Autonomous Research.
BRAINCHILD
Chase's efforts are the brainchild of Gordon Smith, the head
of JPMorgan's consumer business, who joined Chase in 2007 after
26 years at American Express. He is trying to recreate large
parts of American Express inside of JPMorgan Chase, the largest
U.S. bank by assets.
An American Express spokeswoman declined to comment.
To imitate American Express, Smith needed a few components.
When a consumer pays for a sweater at a department store with a
credit card, three parties usually get involved: money moves
from the bank that issues the consumer's credit card through a
network like Visa or MasterCard to the bank that processes
transactions for the retailer. Each of those three, the two
banks and the network, collects a fee for its role.
American Express usually occupies all three links of the
chain. But Chase, without borrowing Visa's network, was only
able to be two of the three: the bank for retailers and the bank
that issued the credit card to the consumer.
The deal that Chase signed with Visa allows the bank to
essentially serve as all three links, which in the near term
gives it more leeway to cut costs.
Longer term, the deal with Visa will allow Chase to corral
more information about what its customers are up to, said Mike
Passilla, the Chase executive running this effort, in an
interview.
When a retailer uses Chase to process its credit card
transactions, it can now sign up for a service known as
ChaseNet, which means that when a consumer buys something with a
credit card issued by Chase, the bank will process the
transaction from start to finish, essentially serving as all
three links in the chain.
When that happens, Chase can charge the retailers lower fees
for processing partly because of terms it negotiated with Visa,
although the details of how much lower the charges can be have
not been disclosed.
Consumers may never know that ChaseNet exists. Their cards
feature a Visa brand, and they can use them wherever Visa cards
are accepted.
ChaseNet works only when Chase is both the consumer's bank
and the retailer's bank. That could happen fairly often, because
Chase is second only to American Express among U.S. issuers in
spending on cards, with market share of 19.4 percent last year,
according to the Nilson Report. Chase is the biggest U.S. card
issuer by outstanding balances, according to Nilson.
Having the chance to cut fees for retailers is important now
because many merchants are pressing on every front for lower
processing costs. Retailers have won court cases against card
companies over pricing in recent years. Mark Horwedel, CEO of
the Merchants Advisory Group, said merchants expect more
concessions because they have seen regulators in Europe move to
cap fees on credit cards at about 15 percent of U.S. levels.
Costco Wholesale Corp is widely believed to have
chiseled lower fees out of Citigroup and Visa when it decided to
stop using American Express as its transaction processing bank,
and to stop putting its brand on American Express cards. Costco
declined to comment on the specific terms of its agreement with
Citi and Visa.
Neither Visa, nor Chase, which is the biggest issuer of its
cards, have disclosed the terms of their deal, but payments
experts believe both sides had reasons to sign on the dotted
line.
For Visa, it was the chance to lock in 10 years of business
from the biggest issuer on their network, without the fear of
their fleeing for rival MasterCard Inc.
For Chase, the deal gives it the chance to run as much
additional volume over the network as it can gather for no extra
cost, which gives it more leeway to cut rates to retailers, two
people in the industry said.
The bank's sales pitch has worked on at least some
companies.
Michael Cullen, a finance executive for Marriott
International, said that Chase's deal with his hotel company
will yield "significant" cost savings. He added that the bank's
history of investments in its credit card business gives him
confidence that Chase will keep up with technology and customer
demand for advanced payment devices and spending information.
"Payment processing is such an important part of the
business," Cullen said. "You're going to go with the provider
that has the technology and the customer base and is investing."
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Dan Wilchins and John
