Oct 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday sold $2.85 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: J.P. Morgan TRANCHE 1 AMT $ 2.25 BLN COUPON 1.1 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.959 FIRST PAY 4/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.114 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 77 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 10/15/2015 +66 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH A-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A