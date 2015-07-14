(Corrects to "in" from "ub" in headline) July 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Expect expense to be about $720 million per quarter for the rest of the year in commercial banking * Says expect H2 2015 net charge offs to be consistent with H1 2015 * Expect 2015 firmwide year-over-year core loan growth to continue at 10 percent +/- * Says Q2 risk-weighted assets $1,536 billion versus $1,641 billion last year * Expect FY 2015 pretax margin and ROE to be at the low end of TTC targets in asset management * Expect FY 2015 firmwide adjusted expense of $57 billion +/- * Expect mortgage banking noninterest revenue for FY 2015 to be down about $1 billion Y-O-Y * Says Q2 firm NIM up 2 bps quarter-over-quarter to 2.09 percent * Expect card services revenue rate in 2015 to remain at the low end of the target range of 12-12.5% * For corporate & investment bank, sees Q3 business simplification to generate y-o-y negative variance in markets revenue of 9% * For commercial banking, expect expense to be about $720 million per quarter for the rest of the year * In corporate & investment bank, expect treasury services revenue to be $875 mln +/- in each of the remaining quarters of 2015 * Q2 mortgage originations of $29.3 billion, up 74 percent * For corporate & investment bank, expects securities services revenue to be $950 million - $1 billion in each remaining quarter of 2015 * Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $2.93 billion, down 10% yoy, excluding business simplification and gain from markit IPO in Q2