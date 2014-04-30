BRIEF-Efficient Group says interim revenue up 9 pct
* Inteirm revenue of r465 million was 9 pct higher than revenue reported for comparative period
April 30 J.P. Morgan Private Equity Ltd :
* Invested approximatley $50 million in 4 companies since december
* Investment represents one-third of $150 million of year-end 2015 target investment amount
* Engaged in due diligence on two potential transactions that could be completed over next two to three months Further company coverage:
* VOSTOK NEW VENTURES INVESTS USD 22.2 MLN IN BABYLON, A LEADING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)