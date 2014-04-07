BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
April 7 Oaktree Capital Management
* J.P. Morgan Sec Plc - proposed placing
* Proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Says proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Funds managed by oaktree ( "sellers") intend to sell part of their interest in Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Says sale will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors
* Books for placing will open with immediate effect
* Offering will comprise approximately 50 million ordinary shares in company,equivalent to approximately 25% of company's ordinary share capital and approximately 68% of sellers' total shareholding in company
* Offering will comprise approximately 50 million ordinary shares in company,equivalent to approximately 25% of company's ordinary share capital and approximately 68% of sellers' total shareholding in company
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago