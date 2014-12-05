BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 Dec 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JPM's Dimon - "having concluded my full treatment regimen a few months ago, I wanted to give you an update on my health" - internal memo * JPM's Dimon says "I had the thorough round of tests and scans that are normally done three months following treatment" for cancer - internal memo * JPM's Dimon says "good news is that the results came back completely clear, showing no evidence of cancer in my body" - internal memo * Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur