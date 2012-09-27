TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Electric Power
Development (J-Power) is set to resume construction of
the Ohma nuclear power plant in northern Japan by the end of the
year, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.
Construction of the 1,383-megawatt Ohma plant had started in
2008 but was suspended after the nuclear disaster last year at
Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) Fukushima plant. The
Ohma plant would be the first nuclear power plant in Japan to
resume construction after the earthquake and tsunami in March
2011, the paper said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)