TOKYO Feb 22 Japanese utility Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) said it had halted operations at its 700-megawatt No.3 coal-fired unit at its Takehara plant in western Japan on Monday following a fire in one of the turbines.

J-Power is checking the cause of the fire and has no schedule for restart, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)