BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 2 JR Invest SA <JRI.WA > and Columbus Capital SA :
* Said on Monday that their unit Columbus Energy SA signed 33 contracts for sale of photovoltaic installations and energy effectiveness reports between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29
* Total value of contracts is 1.05 million zlotys
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S