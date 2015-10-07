Oct 7 Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA
Today, is nearing a deal to buy Journal Media Group, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal would value Journal Media at just under $300
million, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper. (on.wsj.com/1jdIRkG)
Journal Media is currently valued at about $203 million,
while Gannett is valued at about $1.72 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The deal could be announced as early as Thursday, the WSJ
reported.
Gannett and Journal Media were not immediately available for
comment.
Gannett recently split into two publicly traded companies in
a push to separate slower-growing publishing assets from TV and
digital properties.
Journal Media was formed earlier this year after E.W.
Scripps Co and Journal Communications merged their
newspaper operations. (bit.ly/1jdJYkd)
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)