Dec 19 Jiangsu Kingfield Garments Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Nanjing Aotecar New Energy Technology for 2.65 billion yuan ($426.07 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 750 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CbmOPe; bit.ly/1sOi022

