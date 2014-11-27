BRIEF-NETAC Technology to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Nov 27 Jiangsu Tongding Optic-Electronic Co Ltd
*Says adjusts conversion price of its convertible bonds to 17.35 yuan (2.8263 US dollar) per share from 17.5 yuan/share from Nov. 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tusZXS
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1388 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.