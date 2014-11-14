Nov 14 J Sainsbury Plc
* Launch of an offering of c. £400 million convertible bonds
due 2019
* Proceeds will be used to refinance sainsbury's £190
million convertible bonds redeemed in July 2014
* And part refinance £248 million acquisition of remaining
50% of Sainsbury's Bank not already owned, which completed in
January 2014
* Bonds are expected to have a coupon in range of 1.00-1.75%
per annum payable semi-annually in equal instalments in arrear
* Expected initial conversion price at a premium of 30-35%
to the volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares on
the London Stock Exchange between launch and pricing.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: