Nov 14 J Sainsbury Plc

* Launch of an offering of c. £400 million convertible bonds due 2019

* Proceeds will be used to refinance sainsbury's £190 million convertible bonds redeemed in July 2014

* And part refinance £248 million acquisition of remaining 50% of Sainsbury's Bank not already owned, which completed in January 2014

* Bonds are expected to have a coupon in range of 1.00-1.75% per annum payable semi-annually in equal instalments in arrear

* Expected initial conversion price at a premium of 30-35% to the volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange between launch and pricing.