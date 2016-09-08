BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, confirmed it was in talks to buy JSC Bank Republic, a unit of French bank Societe Generale.
TBC Bank, which moved to the premium listing on the London Stock Exchange last month, added that no terms of any potential agreement had been agreed upon yet.
JSC Bank Republic was founded in Georgia in 1991. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.